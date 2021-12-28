(CNN) A second time capsule that was recently found in the pedestal of Richmond, Virginia's, Robert E. Lee statue was opened Tuesday.

Among the items inside were an 1865 edition of Harper's Weekly magazine with an clear image of a figure weeping over Abraham Lincoln's grave; a Bible with a coin stuck to it; and a Richmond directory.

Also found was a minié ball , a type of bullet commonly used in the American Civil War. More newspapers, books, coins and letters were also discovered inside the box.

Conservators from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources carefully opened the box and worked with caution. Water was found inside the box and its items had expanded, making it difficult for them to be removed.

Crews now will continue to work on preserving and researching the items that were found inside the capsule.