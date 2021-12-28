Miya Marcano cause of death ruled a 'homicide by undetermined means,' medical examiner says

(CNN) The 19-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods near an Orlando apartment complex died of "homicide by undetermined means," according to an autopsy report by the Orange County Medical Examiner's office.

Miya Marcano went missing on September 24 when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Her body was found in a wooded area on October 2 near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartments, approximately 18 miles west of her home.

Marcano's body was near complete skeletonization in the face, neck, torso and upper arms, the autopsy report said. There was "no identifiable evidence of trauma," the report said.

Black duct tape -- described as "evidence of restraint" -- was found around her neck, on both wrists bound behind her back and both ankles, the report said.

