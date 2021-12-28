New Jersey Supreme Court vacates murder conviction of mother who was charged in her son's killing decades after he disappeared

(CNN) The murder conviction of a New Jersey mother who was charged in her son's killing 23 years after he vanished has been vacated by a panel of judges, according to court documents.

Michelle Lodzinski's murder conviction was vacated by the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday, a vote of 4-3 due to a lack of proper evidence, documents state.

"We now hold that after reviewing 'the entirety of the evidence and after giving the State the benefit of all its favorable testimony and all the favorable inferences drawn from that testimony,' no reasonable jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that Lodzinski purposefully or knowingly caused Timothy's death," Justice Barry Albin wrote.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Lodzinski for comment.

Lodzinski, reported her five-year-old son Timothy missing on May 25, 1991, telling police he disappeared at a carnival. In August 2014, 23 years after Timmy vanished, Lodzinski was arrested in Florida on a murder charge in connection with his death, after a routine cold-case review sparked a new investigation into the case. A grand jury convicted her of murder in 2016 and Lodzinski subsequently filed a motion for reconsideration, court documents state.

