Inside a Mississippi city that became one of the country's most murderous during the pandemic

Jackson, Mississippi (CNN) Around Thanksgiving, this crisis-plagued state capital saw a series of shootings that pushed the year's homicide total past 130, setting a grim annual record for a city that over the last two years has quietly become one of the country's deadliest.

In the state's most populous city, a former Confederate stronghold that would later give way to thriving Black business districts and serve as a hub for the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, residents are now grappling with a gun violence epidemic that spiked at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and shows no signs of abating.

"We see lifelong friends kill each other, we've seen a son kill his mother and sister, have seen crimes that are based on social determinants and an inability of people to be engaged in institutions in which they thrive," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN during a tour of the city.

The rising gun violence has further exposed the city's deep-rooted social and political problems, none with easy or tidy solutions. And everyone working against this wave -- from the city's civic, law enforcement, faith, and street outreach communities -- is competing not just with spiraling violence, but with a pandemic that laid bare all of society's inequities when it became ever more difficult to address them.