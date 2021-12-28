Inside a Mississippi city that became one of the country's most murderous during the pandemic
Jackson, Mississippi (CNN)Around Thanksgiving, this crisis-plagued state capital saw a series of shootings that pushed the year's homicide total past 130, setting a grim annual record for a city that over the last two years has quietly become one of the country's deadliest.
The killings, like so many in another record-setting year of American gun violence, are not the kind that receive national attention. A local business owner was shot outside a barbershop while sitting in his car. A few days later, a man was killed in a shooting that also wounded a 13-year-old boy. A 22-year-old inside a car was sprayed with gunfire at a gas station. A 63-year-old man whose death by gunfire is still largely unexplained.
In the state's most populous city, a former Confederate stronghold that would later give way to thriving Black business districts and serve as a hub for the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, residents are now grappling with a gun violence epidemic that spiked at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and shows no signs of abating.
"We see lifelong friends kill each other, we've seen a son kill his mother and sister, have seen crimes that are based on social determinants and an inability of people to be engaged in institutions in which they thrive," Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN during a tour of the city.
The rising gun violence has further exposed the city's deep-rooted social and political problems, none with easy or tidy solutions. And everyone working against this wave -- from the city's civic, law enforcement, faith, and street outreach communities -- is competing not just with spiraling violence, but with a pandemic that laid bare all of society's inequities when it became ever more difficult to address them.
There have already been 150 homicides this year through December 21, according to police, nearly all of them shootings. The city's homicide rate is 97.6 murders per 100,000 residents, 15 times higher than the US rate of 6.5, most resulting from gunfire.
"When you get up to 80 per 100,000 in a city with more than 100,000 people you're dealing with a vanishingly small number of places with homicide rates that high," said Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
To put the numbers into perspective, in 2020 St. Louis was the country's deadliest large city, cataloguing 87 homicides per 100,000, "and that was clearly at the top of the list of larger cities," Rosenfeld said. "Jackson is now exceeding that level."
For nearly every major American city, the end of spring in 2020 marked the beginning of an historic wave of homicides. By the end of the year, homicides were up by 29% from 2019, the largest year-over-year increase ever recorded by the FBI. Across much of the country, homicides spiked over the summer, following the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
That heightened violence has continued through 2021 for many large cities.
More than two-thirds of the country's most populous cities have seen more homicides in 2021 than last year, a continuation of the troubling increase in homicides that began at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, according to a CNN analysis of over 40 major cities.
Jackson, a solidly Democratic city in a state that is solidly Republican, shattered its homicide record in 2020 with 130 -- the previous high of 92 homicides in 1995, about the time when homicides in America peaked.
The city's challenged public institutions, including the police department, parks and social services, all faced immeasurable strain during the pandemic. Earlier this year, Jackson gained national attention when it joined the list of impoverished American cities where crumbling infrastructure gave wake to unsafe drinking water.
Mississippi is an open carry state
All of this came to a head in March 2020, when lockdowns began across the country. It's impossible to ignore the role that guns play: city officials, police officers of different ranks, and outreach workers have all cited the ease of obtaining guns, their open display and availability during high-stress times, and the inability of police to act when they see a gun as contributing factors for the spike in homicides.
Mississippi's gun laws are among the most permissive in the country. In 2013, the state's heavily Republican legislature made Mississippi an open carry state, meaning that anyone over the age of 18 can carry a handgun or rifle anywhere they choose without a permit.
But in April 2020, Mayor Lumumba was worried that a mix of pandemic-induced toxic stress and the proliferation of guns might lead to an uptick in violence, and so he issued an executive order banning the open display of guns in public in the city's 113 square miles.
In his address, Lumumba cited the shooting deaths of two children weeks earlier, neither of whom were intended targets. Lumumba reviewed the body-worn camera footage from one shooting where a 5-year-old girl was killed, and was struck by the trauma of it all -- the victim, the victim's family, the officer who found her -- and noted he had a child the same age.
"I had a 5-year-old at home at that time ... And that baby was doing the same thing that my baby was: playing on an iPad."
He declared the order "necessary for the protection of life and property in this moment of great distress and economic tension."
But it immediately put Lumumba at odds with other government officials, who were swift to condemn both the mayor and the policy. The state's attorney general asked Lumumba to reconsider. Days after the announcement, the city council denounced the ban in a symbolic vote.
The order was short-lived and was not renewed. The city council agreed to ban any further attempts to limit open carry, and the US District Attorney for Southern Mississippi called the ban a "publicity stunt" in a tweet. In June, a federal judge ruled that Jackson could not ban the open carry of firearms.
In a YouTube address announcing the order, Lumumba said he had "no principled disagreement with the Second Amendment," but he believed that open carry "escalates conflict beyond the point of resolution." He also cited the stress that came with the economy grinding to a halt, and the sense of fear and intimidation that open carry allowed during what was an unprecedented time. He had faith in the idea that taking guns from people who shouldn't have them would limit their potential for damage.
The open carry limitation only lasted days, and an escalation of violence continued. By mid-July 2020, the city had surpassed 2019's homicide totals. The violence has not abated since.