The vehicle used in a hit-and-run that killed 2 children has been found, but the driver is still on the loose

(CNN) The vehicle used in a hit-and-run crash in Florida on Monday that killed two children and injured four others has been located, but the driver remains at large, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

The fatal crash occurred Monday shortly before 3 p.m. in Wilton Manors, a city just north of Fort Lauderdale in South Florida.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man driving a 2009 Honda Accord failed to allow a bus in front of him to merge back into a lane. The driver passed the bus, almost hitting the front driver's side, and then veered right off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking multiple children, according to authorities.

The driver then sped up and fled the area, the sheriff's office said.

Two children, Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Four children were hospitalized: Draya Fleming, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; Laziyah Stokes, 9; and Audre Fleming, 2.

Read More