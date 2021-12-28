Four killed and others shot, including an officer, in shootings at multiple locations in Denver area

(CNN) A string of shootings across the Denver metro area left multiple people dead and a police officer injured, authorities said.

Police confirm there are at least four dead. The suspect is also dead, authorities said.

"There are four significant locations where gunfire took place in the City and County of Denver," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference late Monday.

The first shooting began just after 5 p.m., when three people were shot, leaving two adult women dead and one adult male injured, according to Pazen.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen speaks at a news conference Monday.

One adult male was killed at a second location, and at a third location, a gun was fired, but no injuries were reported.

