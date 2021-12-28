A Kansas teenager died in law enforcement custody after being restrained in the prone position. His death was ruled a homicide

(CNN) The death of a Black 17-year-old who was handcuffed and restrained in the prone position while in law enforcement custody in September was ruled a homicide Monday, according to a Sedgwick County, Kansas, autopsy report.

The cause of death was "complications of cardiopulmonary arrest sustained after physical struggle while restrained in the prone position," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Timothy S. Gorrill wrote in the report.

The teenager, Cedric Lofton, had exhibited "erratic and aggressive behavior toward his foster family" on September 24 in Wichita and assaulted officers who responded to the scene, the autopsy notes. He was then moved to the custody of the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center after being booked for four counts of battery of a law ​enforcement officer, a county news release said.

The autopsy, citing video footage from the facility and a timeline of events from law enforcement, says Lofton was uncooperative and agitated and punched a JIAC staff member. Staff members restrained him, placed shackles on his ankles, rolled him into the prone position and handcuffed his hands behind his back at 5:08 a.m., the autopsy states.

He "calmed down" and made "occasional snoring sounds," the autopsy states. At 5:12 a.m., staff members did not find a pulse, and so began chest compressions and called for emergency services.