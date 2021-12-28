(Reuters) Test debutant Scott Boland etched his name in the record books and became an instant cult hero in Australian cricket with an astonishing six-wicket haul that wrapped up the Ashes on day three of the third test in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Plucked from obscurity when called up by selectors on Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old Victoria paceman finished with outrageous innings figures of 6-7 in four overs, sending his home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground into delirium.

Dismissing opener Haseeb Hameed (7) and nightwatchman Jack Leach in his first over late on day two, Boland returned on Tuesday to trap Jonny Bairstow lbw for five in his second over.

His third over produced the prized wicket of England skipper Joe Root (28), with his fourth accounting for tailenders Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson, each going for ducks.

Along the way he matched the 19-ball record for the fastest five-wicket haul in tests shared by England's Stuart Broad at the 2015 Ashes and Australia's Ernie Toshack in 1947.

