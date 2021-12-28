(CNN) Legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden has died, the NFL said Tuesday night.

Madden, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, according to the league.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

In 10 seasons coaching the Raiders, the team had no losing seasons and he led Oakland to the playoffs eight times. In January 1977, the team won Super Bowl XI, beating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 under Madden's guidance.

