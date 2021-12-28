Edinson Cavani salvages point for Man United at Newcastle

(Reuters) Substitute Edinson Cavani scored in the second half to help Manchester United salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

The result stretched Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start to four games in all competitions but the German will hardly be pleased by a toothless performance with goalkeeper David De Gea rescuing the visitors.

Cavani netted an opportunist 71st-minute equaliser after Allan Saint-Maximin gave the home side a seventh-minute lead with a fine individual effort, side-stepping two markers before he fired past De Gea.

The result left United seventh in the standings on 28 points from 17 games, behind sixth-placed West Ham on goal difference. Newcastle stayed 19th on 11 points from 19 matches.

Saint-Maximin, who tormented United's shaky defence all evening, beat De Gea with an off-balance shot as he weaved his way into the penalty area.

Read More