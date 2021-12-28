Today, you’ll find a deal on Gravity Blankets, a discounted Cuisinart Stand Mixer and savings on Ugg. All that and more below.

Refurbished Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer ($149.99, originally $249.95; woot.com)

Our pick for the best affordable stand mixer is now on sale at Woot!. A refurbished Cuisinart 5.5 Quart Stand Mixer is $100 off and available in a variety of different colors to match your kitchen. In testing, we appreciated the powerful 500 watt motor along with 12 speed options for more precise mixing. The tilt head also allows for easy access to the bowl and it comes with a chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle and a splash guard with a pour spout.

Ugg

There’s no greater gift you can give your feet (or the feet of someone you love) in winter than a cozy pair of Uggs. Right now, Ugg is marking down styles for men, women and kids by up to 60%, with deals on everything from super soft slippers to fashionable boots. Just be sure to shop before the best styles sell out.

GameStop

GameStop is offering you one last chance this year to stock up on video games and accessories at a discount. A host of sales are happening right now, including up to 30% off gaming accessories, $10 off select Oculus accessories, buy two, get one free on pre-owned games and discounts on full-priced games. Shop now to get a jump on 2022 gaming.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective is known for ethically made, size-inclusive activewear with an aesthetic, and now you can save on all of it, thanks to the brand’s current offer. Take 20% off full-priced items with the code THATSAWRAP and up to 50% off sales styles, no code needed. It’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to stock up on cozy loungewear, leggings, outerwear and more.

Gravity Blankets

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love at Gravity Blankets’ sitewide sale. Take 20% off now through Dec. 31, and pick up a classic Gravity Blanket, cozy flannel sheets or perhaps the brand’s weighted robe — all for much less than usual.

More deals to shop

• Grow fresh herbs right on your countertop with almost $70 off slimline Aerogardens at Walmart.

• Fitness equipment like adjustable dumbbells, Schwinn exercise bikes and more are all up to $500 off at Best Buy right now.

• Save almost half off incredibly plush bathrobes at Amazon — whether you go full “Big Lebowski” is up to you.

• A ton of great reads are on sale courtesy of Amazon’s Kindle e-books sale — titles are starting at just $0.99 today and today only.

• A pantry’s worth of grocery and household favorites — think Maybelline concealer, Jason deodorant and three-packs of Degree — are on sale right now on Woot! for up to 74% off.

• Start 2022 with a little less tension: Hyperice’s Hypervolt GO Massage Gun is $159.99 instead of $199.99 at Best Buy right now.

• Get up to 80% off Bandier’s ultra-cool selection of winter gear, athleisure, workout clothing and accessories, but don’t wait too long since sizes will go fast.

• Save up to 50% off video games to go with the freshly unwrapped new console at Best Buy.

• Sanuk slip-ons — perfect for taking the dog for a walk now and for the boat or beach later this year — are currently more than 50% off at REI.

• Get 20% off Coleman’s reliable (and affordable) outdoor gear, including tents, coolers, sleeping bags and life jackets.

Deals you may have missed

Cricut Easypress Mini ($49, originally $67.99; walmart.com)

Walmart

The Cricut Easypress Mini might be small, but it delivers professional heat-transfer results on all types of objects. No matter what shape your project — whether it be extra small or unique — the Easypress Mini can handle the job. Since the design is compact, it’s easier to use, allowing you to get between tight spaces like buttons and squeeze seams. And at this price, it’s worth snagging it up now.

Free People

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear. Now you can save even more on these comfy staples with an additional 50% off sale styles during the brand’s after-holiday promotion. You’ll find dresses, outerwear, accessories and more included in the sale, so fill up your cart before it’s over.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 12,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off, for a total savings of up to 75% off. The event is open only to Nordy Club Members on Friday, but goes wide to everyone starting at 9 p.m. PT.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid and the Nova Hybrid, including Snow mattress products to keep you cool at night, with code NEWYEAR. All other products are 10% off, including sheets, bed frames and more. And if you opt for the Low Loft Original Pillows, you’ll save even more — 40% off to be exact.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 1,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear for up to 50% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 backpacks, Marmot jackets, Columbia and sneakers — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s end of the year sale is happening now. Through Jan. 2, you can take 20% off all mattresses, with prices as low as $516 for the T&N original.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($26.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $26.99 for it at Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, plus expedited shipping. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Target

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

