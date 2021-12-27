Second time capsule found at former site of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

(CNN) A second time capsule was found where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood in Richmond, Virginia, a Virginia Department of Historic Resources spokesperson said Monday.

A copper box was found beneath the pedestal, "below grade in a very wet area," said department director Julie Langan, adding it is "too soon to know whether water infiltrated the box."

The box weighs 36 pounds, Langan said. It measures 13.5 inches by 13.5 inches by 7.5 inches.

The second time capsule, found beneath the Lee statue pedestal, will be opened at a later date, Gov. Ralph Northam said.

"They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for. Conservators studying it -- stay tuned for next steps! (Won't be opened today)," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Monday

The capsule was brought to the conservation lab at the Department of Historic Resources where conservators began assessing it, Langan said.