2 children killed and 4 others injured in hit-and-run, Florida authorities say

(CNN) Two children were killed and four others were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run crash in Broward County, authorities in South Florida said.

The ages of the children hospitalized range from 1 to 10, Stephen Gollan, battalion chief at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said at a news conference.

"There were four of them that were transported with various injuries," he said. "Some of those are critical."

Gollan called it "truly a horrific event."

Authorities earlier said they received a call regarding a hit-and-run with injuries at around 2:50 p.m., and Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Wilton Manors police officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

