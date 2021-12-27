Colorado DA asking court to reduce 110-year sentence for trucker in fatal crash to 20-30 years

(CNN) A Colorado district attorney is asking a judge to reduce the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a trucker convicted in an interstate wreck that killed four people, from 110 years to 20-30 years.

A status hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King said in a Thursday statement

"Based on the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families, my office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing," King said.

"Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved."

Defense lawyer James Colgan told CNN's Kaitlan Collins he expects the 11 a.m. Monday hearing to be procedural.