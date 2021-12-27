Joe Burrow says he wasn't offended by gold jacket comment, but Bengals QB hints they were on his mind in stunning performance

By John Sinnott, CNN

Updated 11:38 AM ET, Mon December 27, 2021

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during the fourth quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Paul Brown Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(CNN)If revenge is a dish best served cold, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a chilling performance in the 41-21 thumping of Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow had an absolute monster day, throwing for 525 yards to shatter the team record (490) and play a big part in giving Cincinnati the win over the Ravens.
Ahead of Sunday's NFL match, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had been asked about second-year quarterback Burrow and the team's plans to contain him.
    While recognizing the Cincinnati quarterback's talent, Martindale said it wasn't time just yet to "buy a gold jacket" for Burrow, a reference to the Football Hall of Fame iconic piece of clothing that are given to inductees at their induction ceremony.
      Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals avoids a tackle by Broderick Washington #96 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter.
      Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals avoids a tackle by Broderick Washington #96 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter.
      After the win, Burrows was asked whether he'd seen Martindale's remarks before the game.
        Read More
        "Yeah, I did," said Burrow, who was wearing a Santa Claus hat at the media conference after the game. "I think it was an unnecessary comment.
        "I wouldn't say I was offended by it. I'm in year two. Who knows what's going to happen down the road? I didn't think it was a necessary comment."
          Then questioned if the gold jacket comment had been on his mind as he threw for 525 yards, Burrows replied: "Maybe."

          'Really good decisions'

          Burrow had 299 passing yards and three touchdowns at the half. His 525 passing yards is the fourth-highest total in NFL history.