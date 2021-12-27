(CNN) If revenge is a dish best served cold, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow delivered a chilling performance in the 41-21 thumping of Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow had an absolute monster day, throwing for 525 yards to shatter the team record (490) and play a big part in giving Cincinnati the win over the Ravens.

Ahead of Sunday's NFL match, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had been asked about second-year quarterback Burrow and the team's plans to contain him.

While recognizing the Cincinnati quarterback's talent, Martindale said it wasn't time just yet to "buy a gold jacket" for Burrow, a reference to the Football Hall of Fame iconic piece of clothing that are given to inductees at their induction ceremony.

Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals avoids a tackle by Broderick Washington #96 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter.

After the win, Burrows was asked whether he'd seen Martindale's remarks before the game.

Read More