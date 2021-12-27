(CNN) Israel said on Sunday that it intends to double the population of the contested area of the Golan Heights in the coming years, drawing the ire of the Syrian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the announcement at a special Cabinet meeting held in the Golan Heights on Sunday. He said they will invest 1 billion shekels (about $320 million) to make the area a "place that is good to live in," including building thousands of new homes and establishing two new settlements, according to a translation of his comments posted to the official Facebook page of the Israeli Prime Minister.

"I would like to be clear: after many static years regarding the scope of community life, our goal today is to double the population of the Golan Heights," Bennett said.

"To this end, we will establish two new communities on the Golan Heights, Asif and Matar. We are increasing community life here," he added.

The Golan Heights are considered occupied territory under international law and UN Security Council resolutions. Israel seized the narrow strip of land from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War and annexed the land in 1981. There are approximately 53,000 people living in the Golan Heights, split almost evenly between Israeli settlers and Syrian Druze, as well as a small population of Alawites.

Read More