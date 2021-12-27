5 ways to sneak in a holiday workout

(CNN) Whether it be from the pressure of social demands or more physical causes like lack of sleep, it's normal to feel stress and become overwhelmed with added chores during this holiday season. However, there are ways to integrate exercise into our everyday lives without adding stress or anxiety.

If you tend to skip workouts over the holidays, you've got company. Research suggests that Americans tend to turn to eating and drinking during the holidays. A CNN poll in December 2014 found that 62% say they "indulge and eat what they want" during the holiday season, and a CBS News poll in December 2017 found that 20% of adults say they drink more alcoholic beverages during the holiday season. Even thinking about working out may seem stressful during a time when we're so busy.

Instead of stressing about squeezing in a workout, try these moves while doing your holiday activities. This way, when you're done with whatever it is you're doing -- shopping, meeting up with friends, doing laundry -- you can sit down, relax and feel a sense of accomplishment.

Each move can be performed at home, and some can even be performed in public without anyone noticing. Try one or all of these five ways to turn your chore into a quick yet efficient workout.

1. Calf raises in the kitchen

