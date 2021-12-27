iStock

Cleaning is an inevitable and important fact of life. And while most people don’t relish doing household chores like laundry, vacuuming and dishes, those jobs serve an important purpose. The benefits of cleaning are myriad; to name just a few, regularly cleaning your home promotes good health and hygiene, reduces stress and extends the lifespan of your belongings.

Our cleaning expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field — if something is in need of cleaning, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she’s called upon her extensive knowledge and sought out other experts to help you choose the right cleaning agents and tools for the job, detailing the techniques to use and explaining the science behind the mess.

