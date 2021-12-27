Today, you’ll find a deal on a Cricut Easypress Mini, a discounted Ember Mug and savings on Free People. All that and more below.

Right now you can get a year family subscription to Microsoft 365 for $50 off, plus a $50 gift card to Amazon when you sign up. That means you and up to five other members of your family will get 1 TB of cloud storage, advanced security and access to the full Microsoft suite including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and more. Just be sure to sign up today, because this deal disappears after that.

Bestway SaluSpa Vancouver AirJet Plus ($469.99, originally $749.99; woot.com)

Take a break from the winter chill with this deal on an inflatable hot tub. The Bestway SaluSpa can fit up to five adults and is completely portable, making set up easy for both indoors or outdoors. The tub itself can reach a temperature of 104 degrees F and features 140 massage jets with two level options for ultimate relaxation and comfort. Get it now for nearly 40% off.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug2 ($99.99, originally $129.99; bestbuy.com)

Never tip cold coffee into the sink again once you snag yourself this temperature-controlling mug by Ember. Now $30 off for today only, this 14 ounce Ember Mug allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature and the mug will maintain that temperature for up to 80 minutes. If you want to keep your coffee hot even longer, just use the included battery charging coaster.

Cricut Easypress Mini ($49, $67.99; walmart.com)

The Cricut Easypress Mini might be small, but it delivers professional heat-transfer results on all types of objects. No matter what shape your project — whether it be extra small or unique — the Easypress Mini can handle the job. Since the design is compact, it’s easier to use, allowing you to get between tight spaces like buttons and squeeze seams. And at this price, it’s worth snagging it up now.

Free People

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear. Now, you can save even more on these comfy staples with an additional 50% off sales styles during the brand’s after holiday promotion. You’ll find dresses, outerwear, accessories and more included in the sale, so fill up your cart before it’s over.

More deals to shop

• This Instant Pot 6 Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker slow-cooks roasts, makes your morning oatmeal, cooks rice, and even bakes cakes — and you can save $50 on it at Best Buy.

• Kindle e-books are on sale for $4.99 or less so you can download some reads for the post-holiday trip home.

• The Muuv exercise bike, which features customized workouts, adaptive training and even voice control to adjust settings when the going gets a little too tough, is on sale at Amazon.

• Linen keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and right now sheet sets, clothing and more are 20% off, with bundles up to 40% off at Bed Threads — just enter the code FRESHSTART at checkout

• Stock up on winter basics, base layers, and wardrobe staples during Uniqlo’s end of season sale, with discounts up to 80% off.

• Save $30 on this kids’ Fitbit Ace 3 at Best Buy — it incentivizes kids to move around and has an eight-day battery life, too.

• Rigid, Ryobi, Milwaukee and plenty more cordless combo kits are all up to 35% off at The Home Depot so you can get ahead on a spring’s worth of DIY.

• Stock up on pigmented eye palettes, brush sets, blush and more with up to 60% off at Tarte Cosmetics.

• NuFace’s Refreshed facial toning devices are all 40% off, whether you opt for the contouring full-size version or an easy-to-travel with mini.

• Protect that new iPhone you got over the holidays with up to 15% off Otterbox’s entire collection of cases and more.

Deals you may have missed

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making way for new styles by marking the old ones way down. The retailer’s Clear the Rack event is on, with over 12,000 clearance items going for an extra 25% off, for a total savings of up to 75% off. The event is open only to Nordy Club Members on Friday, but goes wide to everyone starting at 9 p.m. PT.

Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Nike, Cole Haan, Eileen Fisher, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes, accessories, home items and beauty finds included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend your whole weekend scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

Casper Original Mattress Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid and the Nova Hybrid, including Snow mattress products to keep you cool at night, with code NEWYEAR. All other products are 10% off, including sheets, bed frames and more. And if you opt for the Low Loft Original Pillows, you’ll save even more — 40% off to be exact.

Puma Puma

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can save on over 1,000 styles at the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale. There’s no code necessary to score discounts on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear for up to 50% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 backpacks, Marmot jackets, Columbia and sneakers — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s end of the year sale is happening now. Through Jan. 2, you can take 20% off all mattresses, with prices as low as $516 for the T&N original.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($26.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $26.99 for it at Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, plus expedited shipping. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Target

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

