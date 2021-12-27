(CNN) The Taliban said Monday it had dissolved Afghanistan's election commission as well as its ministries for peace and parliamentary affairs, further eroding state institutions set up by the country's previous Western-backed governments.

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) was established in 2006 -- five years after the Taliban was overthrown by a US-led coalition -- and tasked with monitoring elections and referendums.

"Now we have reached peace so no need for those," deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government Bilal Karimi told CNN.

After the Taliban swept through Afghanistan this summer amid a chaotic withdrawal of US troops , the fundamentalist Islamist group reversed a series of measures aimed at boosting the country's democracy.

In September, the group replaced the country's women's ministry with the Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. The new ministry oversees the Taliban's morality police, enforcing the group's ultra-conservative interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

