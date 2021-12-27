Fears of political violence rise as Somalia's president and prime minister jockey for power

(CNN) Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo has suspended the powers of the prime minister amid an ongoing tussle for power, triggering calls for calm from the US and UK, and raising concerns of political violence.

Somalia's presidential office said in a statement Monday that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was accused "in an ongoing investigation on corruption and abuse of public land."

"The duty and powers of the Prime Minister remain suspended pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigations," the statement added.

While Farmajo accused Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army (SNA), he also said Roble had been "tampering" with the investigation by pressuring the country's defense minister, who is leading the probe.

The Prime Minister's office responded on Twitter, saying the president's actions were a "violation of the constitution and other laws."

