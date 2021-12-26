Virginia family gets keys to Habitat for Humanity's first 3D-printed home in the US

(CNN) One Virginia family received the keys to their new 3D-printed home in time for Christmas.

Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg, told CNN it partnered with Alquist, a 3D printing company, earlier this year to begin the process.

The 1,200-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two full baths and was built from concrete.

The technology allowed the home to be built in just 12 hours, which saves about four weeks of construction time for a typical home.