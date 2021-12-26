2 more college football bowl games canceled because of Covid-19

(CNN) Two more college football bowl games have been canceled due to Covid-19 illnesses within the Boston College and University of Virginia programs.

The Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland, featuring Boston College and East Carolina University, will not be played Monday, officials said. Neither will the inaugural Fenway Bowl in Boston between the University of Virginia and Southern Methodist University, which had been set for Wednesday.

Boston College did not have enough players available due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, Director of Athletics Pat Kraft said.

"Unfortunately, due to cases of Covid-19 rising within our program since our arrival, along with season-ending injuries, opt outs and transfers, we just do not have enough players to field a team," Kraft said. "We are disappointed not to be able to finish the season together as a team, but the health and safety of our program is our highest priority."

