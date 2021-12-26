All the presents under the tree have been unwrapped, but that doesn’t mean the time for shopping is over. Brands and retailers across the internet are gifting you with savings at myriad impressive after-Christmas sales.

Spend these slow days between Christmas and New Year’s browsing deals on everything from tech accessories to complement the electronics you just received to fashions and home decor worthy of 2022 — not to mention it’s time to spend all those Christmas gift cards you got. The post-holiday sales that caught our eye are all listed below.

Major retailers

• Amazon: The internet mega-retailer always has deals, but right now, Amazon is specifically promoting some solid New Year’s deals on items spanning a multitude of categories.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Take up to 70% off all things home at the retailer’s clearance sale.

• Best Buy: Shop up to 40% off at Best Buy’s Outlet Event, where you can save on clearance and open-box tech and appliances.

• Macy’s: Take up to 60% off at Macy’s After Christmas Sale.

• Nordstrom: The Half Yearly Sale for women is on, with up to 50% off designer styles.

• Overstock: Take up to 70% off thousands of items at the Christmas Clearance Event.

• Target: Toys, clothes and thousands more items are on clearance at Target.

• Walmart: Seasonal favorites are up to 50% off at Walmart’s End-of-Year Clearance sale.

• Wayfair: The home retailer’s End-of-Year Clearance sale is on, with up to 60% off everything your house needs.

Home and health

• AllModern: Take 15% off with code GET15.

• Boll & Branch: Sale items are an extra 15% off sale items with code WRAPUP.

• Boutique Rugs: Use code NY65 to save 65% on rugs sitewide.

• Brooklinen: Treat yourself to comfort with 15% off sitewide.

• Burrow: Save up to $400 off your order.

• Casper: Take 15% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.

• Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 60% off bedding, sheets and home decor at the Winter Mega Sale, no promo code necessary.

• Cricut: Make 2021 more crafty with 50% off bundles, materials, accessories and more for the popular cutting machine.

• Dyson: Save up to $100 on select Dyson technology engineered to improve home health and well-being, including vacuums and hair tools.

• Eight Sleep: Shop the Eight Sleep Winter Sale, and save $250 on the Pod mattress and more.

• EyeBuyDirect: Get up to 50% off thousands of eyewear styles at the Grand Finale Sale.

• Gravity Blankets: Take 20% off weighted blankets and more.

• Helix Sleep: Get a new mattress with up to $200 off at the Cyber Sale.

• Le Creuset: Shop the Winter Savings Event for deals on Le Creuset cookware.

• Leesa: Take up to $400 off a new mattress with the New Year’s deal.

• Mattress Firm: It’s your last chance to snag holiday savings on a new mattress, no code necessary.

• Office Depot: Thousands of items for your home office are on sale at the End of Year Sale.

• Ruggable: Take 15% off bestselling washable rugs at the New Year, New Home Sale with code NEWRUGAFF.

• Rugs.com: Snag up to an extra 80% off a new rug.

• Saatchi Art: All art $1,000+ is 15% off with code HELLO2022.

• Tuft & Needle: Save up to 20% on mattresses from the brand.

• Vitamix: It’s the biggest sale of the season at the top-rated blender company.

Fashion and beauty

• Adidas: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 40% off all the activewear you need.

• Ann Taylor: Take an extra 50% off all sale styles

• Anthropologie: Sale styles are an extra 40% off at the Winter Tag Sale for a total of up to 60% off.

• Athleta: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off your favorite activewear styles.

• Banana Republic: Everything is up to 60% off at the Winter Sale.

• Bloomingdales: Save up to 65% on select clearance items.

• Bonobos: Save 25% off at the Holiday Hangover Sale.

• Carter’s: Take up to 70% off clearance kids’ apparel.

• Champion: Take up to 50% off on-sale sweats, tees and more.

• Clarks: Save an extra 20% off sale styles with code SAVE20.

• Cole Haan: Take an extra 30% off with code EXTRA at The Winter Sale.

• Dermstore: Take up to 30% off sale items, plus an extra 10% off your order, with code EXTRA10.

• Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off everything you need to get outdoors at the brand’s Winter Sale.

• Everlane: The minimalist cool brand is offering up to 60% off select styles from every product category.

• Free People: Sale styles are an additional 50% off at the After-Holiday Sale.

• Forever 21: Take an extra 30% off hundreds of sale styles at the Winter Sale with code EXTRA30.

• Gap: Shop the Great Gap Sale for an extra 60% off sale items for a total of up to 70% off with code GREAT.

• Jos A. Bank: Take advantage of the lowest prices of the year with up to 85% off clearance.

• Kate Spade: Take an extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40.

• Land’s End: Enjoy up to 70% off your order with code HOLLY.

• Loft: Sale styles are up to 60% off with code OMG.

• Lucky Brand: Take an extra 60% off all sale styles at the Winter Clearance Event.

• Lululemon: The activewear retailer has added hundreds of items to its We Made Too Much section for massive post-holiday savings.

• Madewell: Sale items are an extra 30% off with code BYE2021.

• Maison Miru: Shop the jewelry brand’s twice-yearly sample sale with over 50% off select styles, no code needed.

• Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Rack is back with an extra 25% off styles for a total savings of up to 75% off.

• Old Navy: Take 50% off your purchase with styles starting at just $3.

• Original Penguin: The End of Season Event is on.

• OshKosh B’gosh: Enjoy up to 70% off clearance apparel for kids.

• Perry Ellis: Shop the End of Season Sale for great prices on men’s apparel.

• Puma: Take an extra 20% off sale and outlet styles with code EXTRA20.

• Sephora: The mega beauty retailer is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code YEARENDSALE.

• Tarte Cosmetics: Shop the End of Year Sale for up to 60% off.

• Timbuk2: Bag a new bag for less with up to 50% off at the brand’s Garage Sale.

• Toms: The Surprise Sale is on, with up to 70% off final sale items. Enter your email to gain access to the deals.

• Tory Burch: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for an extra 25% off sale items.

• United By Blue: Take an extra 40% off the sustainable brand’s entire sale section with code EXTRA40.

• Uniqlo: Styles start at just $3.90 at the store’s End-of-Season Sale.

• Urban Outfitters: Sale styles are an extra 30% off for a limited time.

• Zales: Take 20% off jewelry sitewide.

• Zappos: Footwear and apparel from brands including Sam Edelman, Ugg, Sorel, Crocs and more are on sale at the Winter Clearance Sale.

Tech and electronics

• B&H Photo Video: Shop year-end deals on tons of tech, from Apple products to SD cards.

• Case-Mate: Take 30% off all cases and accessories.

• Epson: Score a new printer, scanner or projector with holiday savings at Epson.

• HP: Save on PCs, monitors, printers and more at HP’s end-of-year Red Tag Sale.

• Lenovo: Save up to 70% on doorbusters including laptops and desktops.

• Microsoft: Save on Surfaces, PCs, Xbox and PC games, movies, accessories, smartphones and more.

• Monoprice: The Ultimate Year End Clearance sale features up to 75% off hundreds of electronics.

• Newegg: Electronics are up to 60% off at Newegg’s Year-End Clearance sale.

• Rosetta Stone: Get lifetime access to unlimited language learning for just $179 for a limited time.

• World Wide Stereo: Check out tons of great deals from Yamaha, Sennheiser and more during the World Wide Stereo Fell Off the Sleigh Sale with code CLEARANCE.

