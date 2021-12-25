(CNN) For once, 30 years ago, Christmas really did herald an era of peace.

The Soviet Union finally dissolved when its last leader Mikhail Gorbachev resigned on December 25, 1991. Its demise capped the Cold War between Communism and the West, in which hundreds of millions had lived within a wailing four-minute warning of nuclear annihilation.

The US and Europe are offering to talk, apparently hoping to forestall an invasion while giving no sense of concessions that would fundamentally reshape the continent's security. They are painting a harsh picture of costs that would follow an invasion. Moscow will have taken note of a column by Washington Post journalist David Ignatius that revealed debate in Washington over an Afghanistan-style US funded insurgency against Russia in Ukraine.

The fact officials are even gaming out a cataclysmic proxy war between the US and Russia encapsulates the foreboding mood of a Yuletide when Europe's long-stilled and murderous conflicts are rumbling again.

Ukrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine on December 7, 2021.

'The age of spheres of influence is over'

While NATO is ready to engage in "meaningful dialogue" with Russia, it's not giving an inch to Putin's apparent effort to recreate old Moscow's hegemony over its Soviet-era neighbors, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns.

"The build-up continues," Stoltenberg said , of Russia's mobilization on Ukraine's borders, warning that any further aggression against the country would "carry a very high price."

"The age of spheres of influence is over," he added.

We'll see what Putin thinks about that.