Father and two sons die in a house fire likely caused by dried up Christmas tree and electrical issues

(CNN) A father and his two school-aged sons died on Christmas Day when their house caught fire, likely due to a combination of electrical issues and a dry Christmas tree, according to Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm.

"The area of origin was a Christmas tree, so we're not sure if it's because of electric or a dried up old Christmas tree," Wilhelm told CNN Saturday.

"It is with unbearable sorrow that we share with you this Christmas morning the tragic news that the King family, in a house fire early today, lost their father [Eric] and two Richland Elementary School students," the Quakertown Community School District shared in a Facebook post Saturday.

Police and fire were dispatched to the home at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, where all five family members were asleep on the second floor of the home when the fire broke out, Wilhelm said. First responders made numerous attempts to get into the house when they arrived but had a hard time getting in, due to the magnitude of the blaze, the fire marshal said.

"It was too dangerous to get inside on the front side of the building with the fire," Wilhelm told CNN. "The front door and front window were blocked, fire was advancing to the entire home at that point. It was very difficult for firefighters to make a safe entry. It took a while."

Read More