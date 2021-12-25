Photos: The history of the Cold War The Crimean resort town of Yalta was the setting for an historic meeting of British, US and Soviet leaders -- Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin -- in February 1945. With the defeat of Nazi Germany imminent, the Big Three allies agreed to jointly govern postwar Germany, while Stalin pledged fair and open elections in Poland. Hide Caption 1 of 33

The decision by the United States to use the atomic bomb against Japan in August 1945 was credited with ending World War II. Hundreds of thousands in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were killed instantly or died from radiation in the aftermath of the bombings.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivers a speech at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, on March 5, 1946. "From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an Iron Curtain has descended across the Continent," he declared.

On June 24, 1948, the Soviet Union made a bid for control of Berlin by blockading all land access to the city. Berlin was divided into four sectors under US, British, French and Soviet control, but the city itself lay entirely in Soviet-occupied eastern Germany. From June 1948 to May 1949, US and British planes airlifted 1.5 million tons of supplies to the residents of West Berlin. After 200,000 flights, the Soviet Union lifted the blockade. Here, a tattered group of Berliners stand amid the ruins of a building near Tempelhof Airfield as a C-47 cargo plane brings food to the city.

In August 1949, President Harry Truman signed the North Atlantic Treaty, which marked the beginning of NATO. Two years earlier, he requested $400 million in aid from Congress to combat communism in Greece and Turkey. The Truman Doctrine pledged to provide American economic and military assistance to any nation threatened by communism.

Joseph Stalin, left, meets with Mao Zedong in Moscow in December 1949. In June 1949, Chinese Communists declared victory over Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalist forces, who later fled to Taiwan. On October 1, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China. Two months later, Mao traveled to Moscow to meet with Stalin and negotiate the Sino-Soviet Treaty of Friendship, Alliance and Mutual Assistance.

On June 25, 1950, North Korean Communist forces invaded South Korea. Two days later, President Truman ordered US forces to assist the South Koreans. Here, US Marines land at Inchon as battle rages. Three years later, an armistice agreement was signed, with the border between North and South roughly the same as it had been in 1950. The willingness of China and North Korea to end the fighting was in part attributed to the death of Stalin in March.

School children learn to protect themselves in case of nuclear attack by practicing a duck-and-cover drill in their classroom in 1951.

Stalin's body is seen in his coffin after his death on March 5, 1953, after suffering a stroke. The Soviet Communist leader's embalmed body was on display until 1961.

On March 29, 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted of selling US atomic secrets to the Soviet Union. The Rosenbergs were sent to the electric chair in 1953, despite outrage from liberals who portrayed them as victims of an anti-communist witch hunt.

The Rosenbergs' conviction helped fuel the rise of McCarthyism, the anti-communist campaign led by US Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin in the 1950s. Nearly 400 Americans -- including the ordinary, the famous and some who wore the uniform of the US military -- were interrogated in secret hearings, facing accusations from McCarthy and his staff about their alleged involvement in communist activities. While McCarthy enjoyed public attention and initially advanced his career with the start of the hearings, the tide turned. His harsh treatment of Army officers in the secret hearings precipitated his downfall.

On October 4, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first man-made satellite to orbit the Earth. In 1958, the United States created NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the space race was in full gear.

In 1959, leftist forces under Fidel Castro overthrew the government of Fulgencio Batista in Cuba. Castro soon nationalized the sugar industry and signed trade agreements with the Soviet Union. The next year, his government seized US assets on the island.