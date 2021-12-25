More than 30 reported killed, Save the Children staff missing, in Myanmar attack

(CNN) At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in the eastern Myanmar state of Kayah on Friday, according to the Karenni Human Rights Group, with two members of international humanitarian group Save the Children still missing.

The "charred remains" were discovered and identified close to Hpruso Township in the state, which is also know as Karenni, on December 25, according to the group.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) called it a "Christmas massacre in Karenni state," stating that junta troops "detained an unconfirmed number of [villagers] and travelers and destroyed their properties."

"As the world celebrates Christmas and its message of peace, the NUG repeats its demands on the international community to act immediately and decisively to end the military junta's escalating war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Myanmar people," the NUG statement added.

The Myanmar military, which seized power of the country in a February 1 coup , said it had shot and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" from the opposition armed forces in the village, according to state media. The people were in seven vehicles and did not stop for the military, it said.

