Latinos still scrambling due to Covid-19 in New Jersey are on high alert over Omicron

(CNN) As she knocked on doors across New Jersey talking about Covid-19, Nayeli Salazar de Noguera couldn't forget about how the virus nearly killed her grandmother last year. She knew firsthand the toll the virus took on Latinos before the Omicron variant hit the state.

"She only had a 5% chance of surviving her second intubation. We didn't sleep for months," said Salazar de Noguera, a 35-year-old who leads an outreach program of the New Jersey Department of Health that provides Covid-19 vaccination information to underserved communities.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the virus has battered the Latino community in New Jersey, disproportionally killing men under 50 and amplifying existing financial challenges. Now with state health officials reporting the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in nearly a year, advocates and some Latinos are on high alert as the latest Covid-19 variant is now the country's most dominant strain less than three weeks after the first case was reported in the US.

"There are families afraid of a new lockdown, they are afraid that their children would need to stay home from school again, they are afraid of what would happen if they or their spouses get sick," said Carmen Salavarrieta, a community advocate in Plainfield who has been assisting Latino families in need during the pandemic and lately has been advising them to take the spread of the Covid-19 variants seriously.

Covid-19 cases in the state have been rapidly climbing, with Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli telling reporters on Monday that the surge in cases is "most likely" due to the Delta and Omicron variants. On Wednesday, the state's Department of Health reported 9,711 new positive PCR Covid-19 detection tests, an increase of 42% over the previous day's numbers. The stark spike surpasses the previous one-day record of 6,922 cases set on January 13.

Read More