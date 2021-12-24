Surfer killed in fatal shark attack at California beach, officials say

(CNN) A male surfer was killed in a shark attack in Morro Bay, California, on Christmas Eve, the Morro Bay Harbor Department confirmed to CNN.

"Harbor, Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a male victim unresponsive on the beach after he was pulled from the water suffering from an apparent shark attack," the Harbor Department said in a statement.

Officials located the male surfer at 10:48 a.m. PT off Morro Bay State Park beach, according to Harbor Director Eric Endersby. Morro Bay is 15 miles west of San Luis Obispo.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office has identified the victim and is working to notify the next of kin before releasing the victim's name, Endersby said.

