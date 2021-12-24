NFL star Christian McCaffrey pays off layaway charges for military members

(CNN) Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey delivered a Christmas surprise to dozens of military families by paying off their layaway balances.

The running back announced through his foundation that he'd worked with the non-profit Pay Away the Layaway to pay the balances at all Army & Air Force Exchange and the Navy Exchange Service Command locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia.

McCaffrey, who's been with the Panthers since 2017, shared the news earlier this week in a video call with 22 members of the military -- which is also his jersey number.

"We are extremely happy to do it and so grateful for all of you guys who have served," McCaffrey said in the video