NFL star Christian McCaffrey pays off layaway charges for military members

(CNN) Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey delivered a Christmas surprise to dozens of military families by paying off their layaway balances.

The running back announced through his foundation that he'd worked with the non-profit Pay Away the Layaway to pay the balances at all Army & Air Force Exchange and the Navy Exchange Service Command locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia.

The foundation paid off the layaway accounts for 363 families, according to a news release

McCaffrey, who's been with the Panthers since 2017, shared the news earlier this week in a video call with 22 members of the military -- which is also his jersey number.

"We are extremely happy to do it and so grateful for all of you guys who have served," McCaffrey said in the video