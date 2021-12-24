3 shot in a suburban Chicago mall. A person is in custody as a suspect recovers from gunshot wounds

(CNN) At least one person is in custody after three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were caught in crossfire the day before Christmas Eve in a mall in suburban Chicago, police said Thursday night.

Another person involved in the gunfire may still be at large, Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger said Thursday during a news conference. A man in his 30s who police think "is one of the offenders from this incident" was also shot, he said.

"It is our understanding that the two suspects involved in the shooting were known to each other and shot at each other, and the other victims were injured by ricochet gunfire that the two suspects had fired at each other," Kruger said during a news conference.

"It was crazy," Oakbrook Center shopper Camila Reyes told CNN affiliate WLS . "It was a lot of shooting. It was a lot of shooting. It was so loud."

"Everyone was panicking," another witness, Diane Sprague, told the news outlet.

