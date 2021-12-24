History wars: What Putin's attempts to rewrite the past say about Russia's future

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's past came into sharper focus recently with the admission that, in the tumultuous days following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he earned cash on the side as a taxi driver.

"Sometimes I had to moonlight and drive a taxi," Putin said in an excerpt of an interview for "Russia. New History," a state television documentary. "It is unpleasant to talk about but, unfortunately, this took place."

The disclosure, in fact, tells us very little about the post-Soviet fortunes of the former KGB officer. It was fairly common in the economic free-for-all of the 1990s for Russian drivers to pick up passengers for a few extra rubles. In the days before ride-hailing apps, all you had to do to was flag down a passing car and agree on a fare.

Putin's taxicab confession, then, was not a moment of candor -- the Kremlin, after all, closely guards the real details of his personal life. But this minor biographical aside does reveal something about Putin's overarching political goal: To rewind the tape to 1991 and compose an alternative script for the decades that followed.

"We turned into a completely different country. And what had been built up over 1,000 years was largely lost," Russia's longtime leader lamented in the interview.

