Lululemon is here to help you kick off your New Year’s fitness resolutions ahead of schedule. From now until January 4, select apparel, accessories and more have been added to the brand’s “We Made Too Much” section for a post-holiday sale that you’re not going to want to miss. Think: Major savings on Align and Wunder Under leggings, bike shorts, T-shirts and more.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles on sale, all shoppable now on Lululemon’s site or in stores (just keep in mind some are final sale!). Bargains like these don’t last long, so be sure to stock up on your top picks before the event ends.

Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch (starting at $79, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Align High-Rise Pant 25-Inch Lululemon

The Align pant is our pick for best workout legging for a reason. Lightweight yet opaque, the Align’s buttery-soft feel and the stretchiness it offered were like no other legging we tested. They also come in high-rise with a cropped fit. Grab a pair on sale while supplies last.

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Luxtreme ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 25-Inch Luxtreme Lululemon

The leggings that started it all, these high-rise tights are currently about $30 off — we say it’s time to stock up. They come in a ton of colors and sizes from 0 to 20.

Down and Around Vest ($119, originally $148; lululemon.com)

Down and Around Vest Lululemon

This monochromatically zippered down vest is perfect for layering over your yoga top or a sweater on chilly days, and the black and brown colorways truly go with everything.

The Fundamental T-Shirt (starting at $24, originally starting at $58; lululemon.com)

The Fundamental T-Shirt Lululemon

This go-everywhere T-shirt comes in enough colors to outfit a whole wardrobe, and the abrasion-resistant technology means you can wear it to the gym, too.

Textured Fleece Half Zip ($89, originally $158; lululemon.com)

Textured Fleece Half Zip Lululemon

This everyday half-zip is made from super-soft fleece and can layer up great under or over shirts and jackets.

Align High-Rise Short 8-Inch (starting at $29, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Align High-Rise Short 8-Inch Lululemon

These bike shorts are perfect for lounging around the house or stretching into an asana — and we’re loving the half-price deal on them.

Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length ($99, originally $128; lululemon.com)

Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length Lululemon

Just when we started to trade in our WFH sweats for real clothes again, these athleisure trousers came along. They’re perfect for when you have Things To Do but just want to keep it comfy in the meantime.

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie (starting at $49, originally $118; lululemon.com​​)

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Lululemon

In a vibrant mulled wine shade, this pullover hoodie is made from naturally breathable fabric, and now it’s half price. The classic fit keeps the silhouette sleek with room for movement.

Adapt and Align Bra Light Support ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com​​)

Adapt and Align Bra Light Support Lululemon

This bra is great for days around the house, pilates, yoga or other light-impact sports where you need a little support but not a ton.