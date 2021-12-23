Cars line up at a Covid-19 testing site at Tropical Park in Miami on December 21.
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The week in 26 photos

Updated 5:23 PM ET, Thu December 23, 2021

Americans are facing long lines to get tested for the coronavirus amid a new surge driven by the Omicron variant.

During a speech this week, US President Joe Biden aimed to reassure vaccinated Americans that they can still proceed with their holiday plans.

"I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends. The answer is yes you can if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you've gotten your booster shot," Biden said Tuesday.

The Omicron variant has now been detected in every US state and health officials warn more people are expected to get infected -- even those who are fully vaccinated -- as they gather for the holidays.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Ashley Dorelus demonstrates outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on December 21 during jury deliberations in the trial of former police officer Kim Potter. Potter was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. She testified the shooting was an accident and that she mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser.
Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images
A man talks on the phone while sitting between cars amid floodwaters in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on December 21. Flooding in the country led to more than a dozen deaths and the displacement of over 60,000 people.
Arif Kartono/AFP/Getty Images
Christians hold candles during a Christmas celebration in Lahore, Pakistan, on December 22.
K.M. Chaudary/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fumbles after getting hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during the Saints' 9-0 victory December 19 in Tampa.
Jason Behnken/AP
In this photo provided by Greenpeace, clothes are left to dry on a typhoon-damaged tree in Surigao City, Philippines, on December 20. The death toll from Super Typhoon Rai -- known locally as Odette -- surpassed 300 on Tuesday as humanitarian agencies warned the true scale of destruction remains unknown.
Jilson Tiu/Greenpeace/AP
Family members grieve near the casket of corrections officer Robert Daniel at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 18. Daniel was killed during the tornado outbreak on December 10 while directing workers and inmates under his care to safety at a candle factory in Mayfield.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Swimmers warm up on day four of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi on December 19.
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks with her partner Billy Evans and mother Noel Holmes as they leave court December 17 in San Jose, California. Jury deliberations have begun in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial. She is facing charges of conspiracy and wire