'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski transferred to a prison medical facility in North Carolina

(CNN) "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski has been moved to a federal medical center in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"Theodore John Kaczynski is in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner," a statement from BOP says.

Kaczynski , 79, is serving eight life sentences after he pleaded guilty in 1998 for sending bombs that killed three people and wounded 23 others through the mail from 1978 to 1995.

Kaczynski had been held at Supermax in Florence, Colorado, before he was transferred to FMC Butner on December 14.