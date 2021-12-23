Rare sea eagle from Asia spotted thousands of miles from home in Massachusetts

(CNN) Birdwatchers are flocking to a Massachusetts state park in hopes of getting a glimpse of a rare Steller's sea eagle -- an enormous raptor that is native to eastern Russia and parts of Asia.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife said in a Facebook post that the bird was first spotted last week along the Taunton River -- thousands of miles from its normal habitat . It's unclear how it got there, but wildlife officials said it is likely that this is the same eagle that has been spotted in Alaska and Canada.

"No one knows for sure why it got lost in the first place. It could have been caught up in a storm blowing it off course, or simply a basic navigational error by the bird," the post said. "It is a very lost bird, and no one is sure if it will ever return to its normal range."

Birdwatchers and photographers try to catch a view of the Steller's sea eagle Tuesday in Dighton Rock State Park.

Steller's sea eagles are some of the largest raptors in the world and can weigh up to 20 pounds with an 8-foot wingspan, the post said.

News of the rare bird's arrival spread quickly in birding circles and people have posted almost 300 photos of it on eBird.org based at Cornell University