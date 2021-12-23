Teen killed in LA-area mall after police officer's shot penetrates wall of dressing room, officials say

(CNN) A 14-year-old was found dead in the dressing room of a California department store Thursday after a police officer fired at a man suspected in an attack, authorities said.

One of the shots penetrated a wall and entered a dressing room where the girl was killed, Los Angeles Police Department Assistant Chief Dominic Choi told reporters during a press conference.

"Preliminary, we believe that round was an officer's round," Choi said.

Officers had been responding to calls of "possible shots fired" at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Choi said.

Upon arrival and encountering a male suspect who they say assaulted a woman inside the store minutes earlier, LAPD officers opened fire on the man. The suspect was struck and killed from the gunfire, police said.

