Minnesota family of 7, including 3 children, died of apparent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

(CNN) A family of seven, including three children, who were found dead earlier this week inside a northwest Minnesota home died of what appears to be accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, police said Wednesday.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office concluded in its preliminary results that the bodies of all seven seemed to be red in color, which is consistent with carbon monoxide toxicity, Chief Shannon Monroe of the Moorhead Police Department said in a news conference. Lab results of blood samples also confirmed the cause of death, he added.

According to police, those who died on Saturday are Belin Hernandez, 37, and his 34-year-old wife Marleny Pinto. Their children Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7; Marbely Hernandez, 5; also died in the incident, Monroe said.

The poisoning also claimed the lives of Eldor Hernandez Castillo, the 32-year-old brother of Belin Hernandez, and the parents' niece, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, police said.

Monroe said there was no indication of "any kind of criminal activity" at this time.

