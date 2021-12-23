Priya Singh is the chief strategy officer of Stanford Health Care and senior associate dean of Stanford Medicine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) We've all shared this experience. The perfect red envelope with the green holly stamp arrives in our mailbox. Inside is a long holiday letter, dotted with the photos of flawless families. Everyone knows no one is that perfect. Don't get me wrong, I love my friends. I enjoy hearing from them and getting their cards. I just wish that the cards, letters and photos were a bit more real and that people stopped feeling the compulsion to "keep up with the Joneses."

Why do we feel compelled to pretend? Online, it's starting to feel like an annual holiday letter every day; not a once-a-year occurrence in my mail slot, but 24/7 embellishing instead of revealing how we actually feel.

This holiday season, I have a simple wish. Innovators gave us great digital tools to smooth out wrinkles and erase blemishes. We can lighten and brighten every snapshot and social media can give us powerful ways to connect with friends and family near and far. But we don't need a photo filter for real life. Real life is messy. In fact, that's what makes it interesting, challenging and fun. So starting in 2022, can't we end the great pretend and share who we really are?

This year we all watched social media executives appear in front of congressional hearings to talk about the risks young people experience on their platforms. The pressure to fit in is enormous and the fallout is manifested in everything from eating disorders to bullying and self-harm . We don't need a whistleblower to confirm that pressure only grows and intensifies with social media. It's obvious.

Social media may be a mirror or it may be a magnifying glass, but most of all, this instinct to airbrush life reflects a pressure that doesn't go away when you log off.

Read More