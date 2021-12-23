Today, you’ll find a deal on REI gear, a discounted Eufy Smart Scale and savings on premium beauty products. All that and more below.

Amazon

High-end beauty products from bestselling brands are currently up to 40% at Amazon, in case you need a very last-minute stocking stuffer or simply want to treat yourself. You’ll find brands like Kate Somerville, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Neogen and more featured in the sale, with discounts on makeup and skincare products alike. Just be sure to snatch up this deal quickly — it ends today.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer just discounted a huge selection of gear for up to 50% off, so you can save on everything you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Timbuk2 backpacks, Marmot jackets, Columbia and sneakers — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Target

Whether you’re running low on laundry detergent or need new pads for your Swiffer, Target has you covered. And now, when you buy any three qualifying home essentials, you’ll get a $10 gift card toward a future purchase. Getting paid to shop at Target? Yes, please! Brands like Tide, Swiffer, Downy and more are all included in the promotion, so be sure to shop before it’s over.

Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s end of the year sale is happening now. Through Jan. 2, you can take 20% off all mattresses, with prices as low as $516 for the T&N original.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 ($26.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale P1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $26.99 for it at Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 13 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

More deals to shop

• Even in this age of USB, we still need batteries. Save 50% off on D cell batteries on Woot! before that emergency flashlight dies.

• Save 25% off sitewide at ColourPop, whether you go for a high-shimmer Stay Jewel eye palette or spring for the Ultimate Vault ($406 worth of makeup for $225).

• Amazon’s second-generation Echo buds are 41% off — and get top marks for their quality and great value.

• A portable generator for emergencies is never a bad idea — especially when it’s 33% off at Woot!.

• Save up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses on Amazon, including popular styles like the Ray-Ban Erikas and New Wayfarers.

• Outfit your at-home workout corner with this top-rated NordicTrack RW500 Rower, now $300 off.

• Stock up on some holiday reads for cozy evenings (or an escape from a little too much family time) with up to 80% off bestselling Kindle e-books.

• Leave the days of streaming Netflix on your laptop behind — save up to 33% off Sony X85J TVs at Amazon.

• Never second-guess whether you locked the door behind you again with up to $50 off smart door locks at The Home Depot .

• OK, OK, Christmas isn’t here yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan ahead already for next year. Take up to 70% off Christmas trees on Amazon and deck the halls for 2022.

Deals you may have missed

Rocketbook Smart Notebooks Ultimate Bundle ($27.99, originally $79.99; walmart.com)

Walmart

Make sure you always have a notebook handy to jot down your thoughts with this Rocketbook Bundle, now on sale for $27.99 at Walmart. With this kit, you’ll get a Rocketbook Core, a Rocketbook Mini, a Rocketbook Black Notepad and a Rocketbook Core Capsule Gray Folio Cover.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Apple Watch Series 7 ($339, originally $399; amazon.com)

Apple

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $60 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Macy's

Macy’s is marking down a huge selection of last-minute gifts — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 60%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more. You can also opt for same-day delivery for an additional $5.

Samsung

Through Dec. 26, the mega tech and appliance retailer is holding its Discover Samsung Event. Each day, you will find a new deal on bestselling gadgets, so check back in each day for more great promotions.

Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since hundreds of new styles are on sale for a limited time. Get 30% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since popular styles tend to sell out fast.

Brooklinen

Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, plus expedited shipping. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Madwell

Last-minute additions to your winter wardrobe, holiday collection and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madewell’s latest sale. Right now, snag 40% off holiday favorites and 25% off almost everything else. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to your cart soon.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Target

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Sephora

Sephora has officially launched a sale on fragrances, offering 20% off full-size men’s, women’s and unisex scents from brands like Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Dior and more. You’ll also get free same-day delivery on your order, so you’ll have it just in time before the holidays if you’re looking to cross some people off your gifting list. The offer is only available on a single transaction and will be live for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage ASAP.

Overstock

The holiday discounts continue at Overstock for any last-minute shoppers. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or you just want your entire home to smell festive for the holiday season, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 15% when you buy one item, or 20% off two or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 25% off Under Armour apparel. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.