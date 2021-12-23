We never turn down a skincare sale, especially when it includes brands like Eve Lom (queen of luxe-feeling formulas), Kate Somerville (queen of exfoliation) and Anastasia Beverly Hills (queen of pigmented eye palettes). Right now, you can take up to 40% off premium beauty products on Amazon, including the power trio mentioned above as well as Neogen Lab and City Beauty products.

Whether you’re looking for some easy-to-use exfoliating pads, ultra-hydrating treatments or fine line reduction, there’s a product on sale that’ll do the job. Read on for some of our top picks and then shop the entire sale here.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment ($52.80, originally $85; amazon.com)

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Amazon

A duo of effective acids — lactic and salicylic — smooths and polishes skin to help reduce blemishes and even out skin in this much-loved exfoliator, which rarely drops in price.

Babor Rose Toning Essence ($25.60, originally $32; amazon.com)

Babor Rose Toning Essence Amazon

Brighten your skin during the dull days of winter with this toning essence, which deploys antioxidants and vitamin B to great effect. It works best in tandem with products that seal in moisture, so look for a product with squalene, oils or butters in it to use on top of it.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette ($31.50, originally $42; amazon.com)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Palette Amazon

Available in seven different colorways for gifting (whether it’s to yourself or others is up to you), Anastasia’s famous eyeshadow palettes are $10.50 off on Amazon right now — and they won’t leave you wanting with 14 shades of rich, pigmented color.

Dermalogy by Neogen Lab Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads ($17.55, originally $27; amazon.com)

Dermalogy by Neogen Lab Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads Amazon

Wine makes a lot of things better, including your skin. These peeling pads are formulated with resveratrol to help even out skin tone and glycolic acid to reveal the radiance beneath winter’s dry, flaky skin.

SpaRitual Vegan Foot Balm Amazon

Keep your feet moisturized and happy in the winter with this vegan foot balm. It’s perfect for when the dry air and sock-wearing of winter start to take a toll.

Eve Lom Time Retreat Eye Treatment ($40.50, originally $75; amazon.com)

Eve Lom Time Retreat Eye Treatment Amazon

Eve Lom’s richly formulated (but fast-absorbing) eye treatment has retinol to help reduce fine lines around the contour of your eyes — and it’s paraben-, sulfate-, synthetic-color-and-fragrance- and phthalate-free.

Babor Cleansing Foam Detoxifying and Reinvigorating Daily Facial Cleanser ($28, originally $35; amazon.com)

Babor Cleansing Foam Detoxifying and Reinvigorating Daily Facial Cleanser Amazon

This cleanser’s foam gently removes dirt and oil from the skin without disturbing the barrier that keeps it moisturized and protected from the environment around you, thanks to natural astringents and a bit of rosemary to de-stress skin.

Eve Lom Rescue Mask ($45.90, originally $85; amazon.com)

Eve Lom Rescue Mask Amazon

Put this clay mask on after cleansing for 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse it off to reveal smoother, less porous skin, thanks to both the natural properties of the clay and a little help from some exfoliating ground almonds.

