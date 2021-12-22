1887 time capsule discovered in pedestal of Robert E. Lee statue to be opened

(CNN) Historic preservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday plan to open the 1887 time capsule that was found in the pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.

Workers found the time capsule on December 17 while dismantling the 40-foot pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond, according to a news release from Northam's office.

The 12-ton statue of Lee on his horse, which was removed in September , became a focal point for racial justice protests in Richmond -- the former capital of the Confederacy.

Workers guide a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887.

The time capsule was found in the tower of the pedestal about 20 feet above ground level.