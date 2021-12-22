19-year-old found in basement after she was missing for five days

(CNN) A missing college student was found and reunited with her family on Saturday after she went missing on December 13, Snow College officials said in a news conference Sunday. Madelyn Allen was found at a house in Wayne County, Utah, college police said.

Brent Brown, a 39-year-old man from Utah, was taken into custody, according to Snow College Public Safety Officer and Police Chief, Derek Walk . Brown was charged with rape, object rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, and obstructing justice, according to an indictment filed in the Sixth Judicial District Court for Wayne County, Utah on Tuesday.

Brown's attorney, Michael Labrum, did not immediately respond to multiple calls for comment.

"This is an ongoing investigation and there's certain aspects that we're still digging into and trying to understand fully," Chief Walk said Sunday.

Brown said he met Allen on the instant messaging app, KIK and planned to meet up in Ephraim, Utah, on December 13, according to the indictment. Brown picked her up, immediately took her phone and turned it off, and drove her nearly 90 miles to his home in Loa, Utah, the indictment said.

