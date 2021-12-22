New York mayor says he's hopeful Times Square celebration will go on as planned

(CNN) New York City's mayor is hopeful that the annual New Year's Eve Times Square celebration will happen as planned amid a Covid-19 case surge, though he's talking with health leaders and sponsors about whether to add safety measures, he said Wednesday.

"We're looking to add additional measures to make it even safer," Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN's John Berman.

De Blasio didn't go into details. The outdoor event already is restricted to people who can show proof of vaccination

"So, we're still in discussion. The goal, of course, is to keep it going because it's such an important event for New Yorkers and for the whole world," de Blasio said on CNN's "New Day."

"But if we're able to figure out the right formula to keep people safe, that's what we're working on right now," he said.