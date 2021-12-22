Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl after she disappeared from a playground in San Antonio

(CNN) Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old girl who went missing from a San Antonio playground on Monday.

Lina Sardar Khil was at a playground located at her family's apartment complex when she disappeared after her mother left her unattended for a period of time, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during a press conference on Tuesday.

When the mother returned, her daughter was gone.

Police issued an amber alert Monday, seeking the public's help in locating Lina, who was last seen Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"We are sparing no assets or resources trying to find 3-year-old Lina," McManus said.

