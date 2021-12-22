Inmates at NYC's Rikers Island jail in the midst of 'emerging crisis' related to Omicron surge

(CNN) New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail is in the midst of an "emerging Covid-19 crisis" as the number of confirmed Covid cases among inmates has exploded over the past 10 days, and nearly doubled from Monday to Tuesday, the head of the New York City Department of Correction said on Tuesday in a letter to judges, district attorneys and public defenders.

Until 10 days ago, the number of inmates testing positive for Covid hovered around 1% but on Monday, the rate had jumped to 9.5%, and on Tuesday, the rate rose above 17%, Department of Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said in the letter, which was shared with CNN.

"All indications suggest that our jail population faces an equal or greater level of risk from COVID now as it did from the start of the pandemic," Schiraldi said. "The combination of these data indicates that the risk to human beings in our custody are at a crisis level."

The biggest jump in cases at Rikers happened from December 19 to December 20, where 76 inmates tested positive, according to data from the DOC.

Schiraldi urged the group to do all in their power to reduce the jail population to ease the outbreak.

