Billionaire Jeff Green leaves the Mormon church, donates $600K to LGBTQ organization

(CNN) Jeff Green, reportedly one of the richest people from Utah, has officially left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is donating $600,000 to Equality Utah, according to a letter obtained by CNN. Equality Utah describes itself as, "Utah's Premier LGBTQ Civil Rights Organization."

In the letter dated Thursday and addressed to President Russell Nelson , Green explained that he unofficially left the church about a decade ago and has just recently, "requested the removal" of his records.

Green cited the church's wealth, and its "unhealthy paradigms around gender roles" as some of the reasons why he left.

"The church has been wealthy for many generations and yet doesn't do nearly as much as it could," Green said. "Given you claim to represent the will of God and act as a special witness of Jesus, the Mormon church should be doing more to help the world and its members with its wealth."

"I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women's rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights," the letter also read.

Read More