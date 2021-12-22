Wolf kills cattle in Colorado's first known wolf depredation incident in 70 years, says wildlife agency

(CNN) Colorado's first known wolf depredation incident in 70 years has occurred on a domestic calf in Jackson County, near Walden, the home of one of Colorado's wolf packs, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) and Colorado Cattlemen's Association.

Jackson County is in the north-central portion of the state.

"An approximately 500 lbs. purebred replacement heifer was found dead after being attacked and eaten by this pack of wolves," said Colorado Cattlemen's Association in a news release. "In early 2021, Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed the existence of this pack in north-central Colorado; however, individual wolves have been sighted in the area previous to the pack confirmation."

According to CPW, a district wildlife manager received a report just after 9 a.m. on Sunday of a dead calf on a ranch in Jackson County.

"After an initial investigation, CPW wildlife officers are confident in confirming a wolf depredation incident has occurred on a domestic calf in North Park," read a release from CPW.

