'Don't Weigh Me' cards aim to reduce stress at the doctor's office

(CNN) A body positivity website has created free "Don't Weigh Me" cards for patients who find stepping on the scale at the doctor's office stressful.

The cards, created by California-based More-Love.org , are available for free to individuals, excluding the cost of postage. There is also the option for businesses to purchase the cards, at $35 per 100 cards.

The cards read: "Please don't weigh me unless it's (really) medically necessary," adding "If you really need my weight, please tell me why so that I can give you my informed consent," as shown in photographs on More-Love.org.

On the other side of the card is a list of reasons why it may not be medically necessary to weigh a patient. "Most health conditions can be addressed without knowing my weight," is one reason, and "I pursue healthy behaviors regardless of my weight status" is another.

100 Don't Weigh Me Cards in Spanish https://t.co/qmYrFpuAi5 — MoreLoveOrg (@MoreLoveOrg) December 20, 2021

More-Love.org was founded in 2016 by Ginny Jones, according to its website, and describes itself as "an online resource that empowers parents to raise kids who are free from body hate, disordered eating, and eating disorders."

